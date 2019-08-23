|
On August 21, 2019, Elizabeth Ann Griffith (nee Wills) of Sykesville, beloved wife of the late William J. Griffith, Sr.; devoted mother of William J. Griffith, Jr. (Sarah) and Deborah Kaas (William, Jr.); loving sister of Reese Wills, Jr. (Ellie), Chuck Wills (Debbie) and Debi McDermott (Mack) and dear grandmother of Nick Griffith, Christina Kaas and William Kaas, III.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10am. Interment will follow in Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2019