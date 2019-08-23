Home

Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Elizabeth Ann GRIFFITH


1942 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann GRIFFITH Notice
On August 21, 2019, Elizabeth Ann Griffith (nee Wills) of Sykesville, beloved wife of the late William J. Griffith, Sr.; devoted mother of William J. Griffith, Jr. (Sarah) and Deborah Kaas (William, Jr.); loving sister of Reese Wills, Jr. (Ellie), Chuck Wills (Debbie) and Debi McDermott (Mack) and dear grandmother of Nick Griffith, Christina Kaas and William Kaas, III.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10am. Interment will follow in Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2019
