On August 16, 2020; Elizabeth Ann Kogler (nee Horten); beloved wife of the late John R. Kogler, Sr.; devoted mother of Mary Claire Beers (Karl), John R. Kogler, Jr. (Michele), Timothy M. Kogler (Cathy) and Carol Ann Tunney (Steve); dear sister of Mary Powers; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 2 grandchildren.
Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD. 21201
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.