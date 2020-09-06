On September 1, 2020; Elizabeth Ann Pearsall passed away. Beth is survived by many loving cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Ruth Pearsall.
Beth's career years were spent as a high school math teacher at Woodlawn High School. She loved teaching her students and was a positive influence on many young lives. She continued her passion for learning through world wide travel. She was also a volunteer with Operation Welcome Home at BWI, greeting military personnel returning from deployment.
Beth was much loved and will be missed by many.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.