|
|
Elizabeth B. Younger, known to her family and friends as Betty, passed away peacefully October 20, 2019 at her home in Forest Hill. She was 97. She was a devoted wife to the late Vincent K. Younger who she was married to for 69 years. She is survived by her son V. Kenneth Younger and his wife Patricia, three Grandchildren, Christopher K. and his wife Jane, Shaun E. and his wife Tolly and Aaron R. Remembered affectionately as Mom-Mom, by her six Great-Grandchildren are, Jessica, Amy, Jakob, Phoebe, Cole and Ryan. She got great joy from spending time with the Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, whether it was picking them up after school, taking them for lunch or a snack or attending their sporting event. She always made sure she knew when the next event was scheduled.
She is also survived by her brother, Frank Brooks and sisters Ann Hammer, Della Smith, Ellen Stafford, Helen Brown and Ruth Kline.
Betty was a member of St. Margaret Church for 45 years, where she volunteered in many activities and helped in the planning, preparing and serving of the many, well attended seasonal dinners. She made herself available to support and help when called upon. In the sixties she was very involved with the CYO and enjoyed working with the youth in the church and community.
She was very appreciative of the kind attention and thoughtfulness she received from her neighbors, with-in her building. They would go out, to celebrate their birthdays each year, go out for lunch occasionally and often just a day out shopping. Perhaps the most enjoyable was receiving a knock on her door, to ask how she was feeling or to simply step-in a while, to visit.
Visitation will be at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, MD on Thursday October 24 from 10-11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with Father Matt DeFusco and Deacon Victor Petrosino officiating. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019