Passed away on April 28, she was 76. She had been a resident at Bel Air Health and Rehab Center. She was taken to Upper Chesapeake where she passed away. Beloved daughter of Priscilla (Clark) and Roger Hudler; preceeded in death by her parents and sister Jean (Hudler) Wright. Survived by daughter Frances Elizabeth and son in law Anthony Oliver; her brother Charles Ady Hudler, sister in law Margaret and brother in law Marvin Wright. Beloved aunt to Benjamin Addison; beloved by special family and friends: Patty Crouse, Frank and Mary Clark, Alice Clark, Cindy DeLuca, Penny Tefke, Fred Tefke, Laura Billings, George Feilinger and all the wonderful family at George's Customs Towing and many others too numerous to list. Betty enjoyed: quilting, sewing crafts, watching old westerns, classic comedy series, dancing with the stars, any skating, singing or bull riding shows, coloring and sending her creations to friends and family, listening to classic country and western (Patsy, Loretta, George), playing bingo at the rehab center and laughing with friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



