Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hebron Presbyteran Church
2330 Mt. Hebron Dr.
Ellicott City, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Balthis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Balthis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Balthis Notice
On August 20, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" Hildebrand Balthis, beloved wife of the late David L. Balthis, loving mother of David H. Balthis and his wife Jill and Alice A. Balthis and her husband Kirk Hughes, cherished grandmother of Thomas, Audrey, Delaney and Samuel Balthis.

A memorial service will be held Saturday September 14th at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Hebron Presbyteran Church, 2330 Mt. Hebron Dr., Ellicott City, MD 21042. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now