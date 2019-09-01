|
On August 20, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" Hildebrand Balthis, beloved wife of the late David L. Balthis, loving mother of David H. Balthis and his wife Jill and Alice A. Balthis and her husband Kirk Hughes, cherished grandmother of Thomas, Audrey, Delaney and Samuel Balthis.
A memorial service will be held Saturday September 14th at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Hebron Presbyteran Church, 2330 Mt. Hebron Dr., Ellicott City, MD 21042. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019