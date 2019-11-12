Home

Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Wake
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
New Christian Memorial Church
3525 West Caton Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
New Christian Memorial Church
Elizabeth Barden Notice
Elizabeth Barden, passed away on November 5, 2019. She leaves to mourn two daughters, Sheila Johnson and Gwen Anderson, 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and host of other family and friends.

Viewing will be at Wylie funeral home, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown Md 21133 on Tuesday, November 12th from 5-8pm.

Wake on Wednesday, November 13th 10am-11am and funeral will follow at New Christian Memorial Church located at 3525 West Caton Avenue, Baltimore Md 21229.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 12, 2019
