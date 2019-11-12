|
Elizabeth Barden, passed away on November 5, 2019. She leaves to mourn two daughters, Sheila Johnson and Gwen Anderson, 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and host of other family and friends.
Viewing will be at Wylie funeral home, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown Md 21133 on Tuesday, November 12th from 5-8pm.
Wake on Wednesday, November 13th 10am-11am and funeral will follow at New Christian Memorial Church located at 3525 West Caton Avenue, Baltimore Md 21229.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 12, 2019