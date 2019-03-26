Home

On March 25, 2019 Elizabeth Burford McLeod beloved wife of the late Luther Marvin McLeod, Jr.; devoted mother of Mary Katharine Salemi and Patricia Ruth Mazanec; loving grandmother of Elizabeth Anna Salemi; sister of the late Robert S. Burford, Jr.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 16) on Saturday, March 30 from 10 to 11 AM followed by a graveside service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Havenwood Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at al later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
