Elizabeth Burns
Elizabeth Elaine Oursler Burns, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away peacefully at home before awakening on September 15, 2020, at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late George Azariah and Mary Elizabeth Slasman Oursler and the beloved wife of Jack Findley Burns who remained at her side for 60 years.

In recent years, she lived in the loving care of her dedicated daughter and son-in-law, Leslie Elaine and Gary Edward Meassick. She also enjoyed loving care from her grandson, Jack James Schollian.

She was survived by her son and his wife, Jay Oursler and Lorraine (Lori) Burns of Westminster, their daughter and son-in-law, Brittany Lorraine and Christian J Wicks of Amsterdam, and their son, Brock Oursler Burns of Westminster; her son and his wife, Jeffrey Stewart and Stephanie Cora Burns, their daughter Amanda Marie, son Wesley, and son Spencer Gabriel of Felton, PA.

For those wishing to commemorate Elaine, donations are suggested to the cure of Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) through NORD, The National Organization for Rare Disorders, Attn: Dept 5930, PO Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
