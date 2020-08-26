Elizabeth C. Blair (Betty) passed away on August 22, 2020; loving wife of the late Thomas J. Blair; beloved daughter of the late Walter and Catherine Collins; dear mother of Teresa L. Gonzales and her husband Jay, Thomas R. Blair and his late wife Debbie, Kathy P. Costanza and her husband Ric, Stephen M. Blair and his wife Ana, James W. Blair and his wife Deborah, and Martin J. Blair and his wife Joyce and the late William E. Blair and his surviving spouse Kathy; cherished sister of the late Mary Wattenschaidt, Walter and Joseph Collins; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Due to the certain circumstances, services and interment are private. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. website below to see photographs and share memories with the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Blair's memory to St. Matthew Church, Attn: Rev. Joseph Muth; 5401 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21239.



