Elizabeth C. BLAIR
Elizabeth C. Blair (Betty) passed away on August 22, 2020; loving wife of the late Thomas J. Blair; beloved daughter of the late Walter and Catherine Collins; dear mother of Teresa L. Gonzales and her husband Jay, Thomas R. Blair and his late wife Debbie, Kathy P. Costanza and her husband Ric, Stephen M. Blair and his wife Ana, James W. Blair and his wife Deborah, and Martin J. Blair and his wife Joyce and the late William E. Blair and his surviving spouse Kathy; cherished sister of the late Mary Wattenschaidt, Walter and Joseph Collins; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Due to the certain circumstances, services and interment are private. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. website below to see photographs and share memories with the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Blair's memory to St. Matthew Church, Attn: Rev. Joseph Muth; 5401 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21239.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
August 25, 2020
Mrs. Blair was a beautiful lady. She always had a smile at mass. She will be missed.
Faith Donerson
Friend
August 24, 2020
Betty was a woman of strong faith shown in word and action. May her continuance of eternal life free of suffering bring consolation to her loved ones knowing that she remains close by as the veil is very thin. I know she will be giving them winks and shoulder tops in familiar ways to let them know.
Grace Byerly
Friend
August 24, 2020
I’m so very sorry about the loss of your mom. I hope you find peace and comfort in your cherished memories of her. My mom, Carmela Schmitz was so fond of your mom and considered her a dear friend. They are now together again and have reached the goal we all hope to achieve- they are in the presence of God and have eternal life. Your family is in my prayers. ❤
Catherine Malstrom
Friend
August 24, 2020
I was saddened to hear about Mom Mom. When I met Mom Mom last Thanksgiving it was like chatting with someone I knew from long ago. My daughter Jennifer told me when I meet her I would fall in love with her. Sweet and kind just like Jen told me. In fact she told me how wonderful the whole family was. I know that ALL that goodness had to come from Mom Mom. She has left a wonderful legacy and it is my prayer that the memories and her goodness continue to guide you through the days ahead. You all have my most deepest sympathies.
Sheree Gatling-Alston
Friend
