On May 1, 2019, Elizabeth Frances (Byrd) Cornelius of Forest Hill, formerly of Joppa, left this life peacefully in the presence of loving family. Born in Baltimore, to William J. and Fannie H. Byrd. Betty was married for 65 years to the love of her life, Gordon M. Cornelius until his passing in 2007. She was predeceased by brothers William J. Byrd, Jr. and Walter Byrd. She was the mother of William G. (Cynthia) Cornelius of North Haven, CT, Nancy E. (Lester) Huff of Unicoi, TN, Richard J. (Sharon) of Joppa and Robin Ritter (RonVito) of Berlin, MD. Grandmother of Beth White, Steven Huff, Andrew Huff, Sr., Matthew Cornelius and Kara Burdon; great-grandmother of eight. Betty served as a Procurement Officer for the US Government at Edgewood Arsenal for many years. She was an avid gardener, square dancer, lover of dogs and birds, and a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. She was well traveled, having lived in Izmir, Turkey for two years and visited Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand. She loved taking her children on road trips to Rehoboth Beach and Tuscon, AZ to visit family. Betty was a sixty plus year member of Mountain Christian Church and was the recipient of many kindnesses from the congregation over the last years. The family thanks good friend and caregiver Glenda Harris, as well as the staff of Forest Hill Heights and Amedisys Hospice for their care and kindness.Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 5-7 pm. A graveside service will be held at Mountain Christian Church Cemetery on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10 am. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary