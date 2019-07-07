Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Elizabeth Crook (Cecil) Wagner

Elizabeth Crook (Cecil) Wagner Notice
On July 5, 2019, Elizabeth Crook Wagner (nee Cecil), beloved wife of the late John Fahey Crook and the late Joseph Carl Wagner; dear mother of Elizabeth Crook Lesser (Jack), John Mitchell Crook (Sharon), Mary Catherine Crook Ullman (Richard), Tressa Crook Ridge (Dave), Amanda Crook Zinn (Harlan), James Stuart Crook (Kim), and Loretta Crook Hutzell (Chuck). Also survived by three sisters: Madge Seoane, Ann Adamski and Tisa Deforge, twelve grandchildren: Evan, Elizabeth, Brian, Jonah, JohnPaul, Ian, Lauren, Matt, Alex, Natalie, Hayden and Martha, and five great-grandchildren: Emma, Harry, Nora, Kaylee and Patrick.

Family and friends may call at the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5502 York Road, Baltimore MD 21212. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
