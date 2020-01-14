|
|
Commercial Interior Designer, Beloved Mother
Elizabeth D. Leary of Chevy Chase, MD passed peacefully on the morning of January 11 after nearly a year long battle with cancer. Liz grew up in Walkersville, MD and married John M. Leary in 1994. She is survived by her cherished children Catherine Elizabeth Leary (23) John (Jack) Michael Leary Jr. (21) beloved stepchildren Shawn Michael Leary (39) Colleen Elizabeth Leary (36) and her precious grandson Avery Joseph (11 months).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 14, 2020