Elizabeth Dowling

On August 12, 2020 ELIZABETH L. DOWLING of Ellicott City. Beloved wife of George Robert Dowling; loving mother of Kathy Will (Warren), Michael Dowling (Donna), Robert Dowling (Debbie), Margaret Sachs (John), and John Dowling (Cheri); cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A private family viewing will be held at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 11 am at the Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. For more information and to make online condolences, please go to www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
.