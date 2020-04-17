|
Elizabeth Eleanor Johnson, age 81, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on April 11, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Norris and Louise (Penn) Bramble and wife of the late George W. Johnson. Elizabeth had worked as a bus driver and enjoyed knitting, sewing, puzzles and loved gardening. When she was younger, she enjoyed being out on the boat and crabbing.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Terry Ferguson and her husband, Robert; son, Robert "Don" Bennett and his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Brian Ferguson, Karen Ferguson, Rob Bennett and Sarah Elizabeth Niblick; and great grandchildren, Robbie Bennett, Joey Bennett, Michelle Bennett, and Avery Ferguson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Carrillo, brothers Norman and James Bramble, sister, Mary Bentley and grandchild, Justin William Bennett.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020