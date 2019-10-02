Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity and Holy Comforter
6112 York Rd
Baltimore, MD
Elizabeth Evans Toland "Betsy" of Baltimore, MD passed away peacefully in her home on September 27th at the age of 81. Betsy was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. She graduated in 1959 from George Washington University with a BA in journalism, fostering her life-long love for writing. She also earned an MA in Liberal Arts from Johns Hopkins. In 1966 she moved to Baltimore with her husband John "Jack" Iverson Toland. While raising her family, she held various paid and volunteer positions in the community, including decades as a Meals on Wheels driver and board member at Baltimore Neighborhoods. Betsy was an avid writer and member of two writing groups. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 yrs, John "Jack" Iverson, parents Clarence and Ellen Evans and brother David Evans. She is survived by her loving children David (Thais), Jody Hoffman (Ted), Daniel Iverson and Chris (Sue), cherished grandchildren Jack and Matthew Hoffman, sister-in-law Martha Jo and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Thursday, Oct 3, 4 to 7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Oct 4 at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Nativity and Holy Comforter, 6112 York Rd, Baltimore MD, 21212.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betsy's memory to www.mealsonwheelsmd.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
