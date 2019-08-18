Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
120 W. Pennsylvania Ave
Towson, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Field
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Finch Field

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Finch Field Notice
Unexpectedly on August 15, 2019 ELIZABETH "Libby" FINCH FIELD; beloved wife of 54 years to Charles A. Field, Jr.; loving mother of Catherine F. Woods and her husband Matthew and Charles "Chuck" Howard Field and his wife Melissa; dear sister of the late Helen Finch Roberts and Howard and Robert Finch; cherished grandmother of Lauren and Ryan Woods and Alexander and Amelia Field. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, 4-7pm. A Celebration of Libby's life will be held in Calvary Baptist Church, 120 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Towson, MD 21204 on Saturday, August 24 at 11am. Interment Private. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Libby's name to Calvary Baptist Church, at the above address or visit www.calvarybaptist-towson.org and/or World Vision, P.O. Box 78481, Tacoma, WA 98481-8481 or visit https://mycause.worldvision.org/campaign/Libby-s-Education-Fund. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now