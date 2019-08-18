|
Unexpectedly on August 15, 2019 ELIZABETH "Libby" FINCH FIELD; beloved wife of 54 years to Charles A. Field, Jr.; loving mother of Catherine F. Woods and her husband Matthew and Charles "Chuck" Howard Field and his wife Melissa; dear sister of the late Helen Finch Roberts and Howard and Robert Finch; cherished grandmother of Lauren and Ryan Woods and Alexander and Amelia Field. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, 4-7pm. A Celebration of Libby's life will be held in Calvary Baptist Church, 120 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Towson, MD 21204 on Saturday, August 24 at 11am. Interment Private. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Libby's name to Calvary Baptist Church, at the above address or visit www.calvarybaptist-towson.org and/or World Vision, P.O. Box 78481, Tacoma, WA 98481-8481 or visit https://mycause.worldvision.org/campaign/Libby-s-Education-Fund. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019