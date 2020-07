Had the pleasure of being friends with both Libby and Carrie for many years and working with them both also for many years. You cannot find a nicer family than the Gill’s. Libby Rest In Peace my friend your battle is over. It was a pleasure to know you and call you my friend. You will be dearly missed. My condolences also to the Gill family, I feel your sorrow.



Sincerely

Larry Maffei

Friend