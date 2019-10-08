Home

Elizabeth Greve

Elizabeth Greve Notice
Elizabeth "Betty" Bryan Greve, of Columbia, Md., formerly of Westfield, N.J., died Oct. 4 at home with her children. Born in Pittsburgh, Syracuse class of '45. Kind, clever and funny, she was independent; she loved her work and traveled the world in to her 80s. She was an avid reader and artist who saw the beauty in everything and everyone. She is survived by her daughters, Holly Greve and Kim Greve (Peter Dexheimer), son Jack Greve (Shirley Sealey), four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
