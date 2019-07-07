|
On June 25, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Grogan (nee Spencer), beloved wife of the late John Joseph Grogan; devoted mother of Mary Ann Pickrell and her husband George, Barbara Svenson and her husband Robert, Loretta Kitchen and her husband Paul, David Grogan and his wife Alicia, Tony Grogan and his wife Dawn, and the late J. Spencer Grogan and his wife Siobhán; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave, Towson, MD, on Tuesday, July 9th at 10 AM. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gilchrist Hospice at www.gilchristcares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019