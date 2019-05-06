Elizabeth J. Gross "Betsy" of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on May 1, 2019. She was 80 years old. She was born September 20, 1938 in San Diego, CA, the daughter of the late Fred H. Thompson and Susie Grant Thompson. Mrs. Gross attended Bel Air High School and was graduated from Perryville High School in 1955 and was graduated from Towson University in 1959 and began her teaching career in Perryville. She retired after 25 years from the Harford County School System where she both loved and affected the lives of many elementary school children. Mrs. Gross was involved in many facets of her community. She was den mother when her sons were young, was a judge for the Harford County Board of Elections, a volunteer in local schools, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary V.F.W., and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Havre de Grace. She was an active volunteer in the B.P.O Elks 1564. She enjoyed traveling, camping, boating activities, reading, playing slot machines, and various crafts. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandson. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John "Jack" Gross of Havre de Grace, two sons, John David Gross and his wife, Theresa of Newark, DE, and Thomas J. Gross of Havre de Grace, MD, and four grandchildren, Christina (Nicholas) Timlin, Catherine (Robert) Harmon, Courtney and John Patrick and great grandson Kolton Ryder Timlin, and brother, Roger Bruce Thompson and wife Sheila. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jane Elizabeth Gross, and sister, Patricia Thompson Murray. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD, where a funeral will be held at 12 P.M. Interment to follow at Harford Memorial Gardens. Officiating is Father Dale Picarella of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Messages of condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from May 6 to May 8, 2019