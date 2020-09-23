On September 20, 2020, Elizabeth H. Kahler, 99, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack D. Kahler, Sr.; devoted mother of Virginia "Ginny" Coutts & her husband Erle and devoted mother of John D. Kahler, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Christopher W. Coutts & his wife Rachel and Stephanie Fitzpatrick & her husband Dave; loving great-grandmother of Justin Fitzpatrick, Alyssa Coutts and Alex Coutts; dear sister of Mary K. Housley & her husband William and James Scovern & his wife Connie. Predeceased by her siblings, Grace Miller, Marge Urish and John, Frances, Jean, and Billy Scovern.
Funeral services to be held privately. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.