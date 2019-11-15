|
Elizabeth Haberman (née Sinderbrand), aka "Grandmom Liz," of Baltimore, MD passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 107. Previously from Philadelphia, PA, Mrs. Haberman was predeceased by her husband Ralph Haberman. She is survived by her loving daughter, Joan (David) Uhlfelder, beloved granddaughters, Randee (Rick Rubin) Greenwald, Debbi (Glenn) Weinberg, Jules (Todd) Sarubin, great-grandchildren, Tyler (Sara) Weinberg, Jesse Weinberg, Leah and Talia Greenwald, and Mikayla and Dylan Sarubin, son-in-law, Alfred A. Windesheim, grandson-in-law, Ben Greenwald, special friend, niece, Marta Braverman, and nephew, Dr. Robert J. Burt, and her loving caregiver, Harlen Paul.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 17, at 11 am. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to GEM c/o the Living Classrooms Foundation, attn: Christine Truett, 802 S. Caroline Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 or Levindale Auxiliary, 2434 West Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at Suburban Club 7600 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday from 4 pm to 8pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019