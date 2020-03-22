|
On March 16, 2020, Elizabeth D. Hardesty of Catonsville, MD, passed away quietly in her home, surrounded by her family. Elizabeth was born on August 16, 1925 to the late Lee and Elizabeth Anderson. Dear sister of Lee E. Anderson and Ross E. Anderson, both deceased. Wife of the late Robert M. Hardesty Jr., to whom she was wed for forty-six years. Devoted Mother to the late Barbara L. Hardesty. She is survived by her son, Steven, and his wife Theresa, their three children, Jessica, Michael, and Elizabeth; two great granddaughters and four great grandsons. Elizabeth worked for Lee E. Anderson Tile, Inc. in Catonsville for thirty-five years as an Executive Administrator until her retirement in 1984. She was a lady of impeccable character and extraordinary inner strength, this world was a better place with her in it. She will be missed, but always loved and remembered. Services are private. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the National Glaucoma Foundation. A Celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements by MacNabb Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020