Elizabeth "Bette" Carroll Hollyday died October 26th at Broadmead retirement community after a brief illness. She was 90 years old.
Born and raised in Sparks, Maryland on Belfast Road near Loveton, the Lupo family farm; she was the daughter of Wm. Curtis Carroll, an insurance agent, and Virginia Lupo Carroll. She attended the Bryn Mawr School and graduated from Goucher College; whenever dining at the historic Milton Inn, she would always reminisce about working as a hostess there during her college years. She was a conservator of works of art on paper, working with Elizabeth Packard at the Walters Art Gallery as well as at Colonial Williamsburg and the Brandywine River Museum of Art. She had numerous private clients in the Greater Baltimore area as well, and was a Fellow of the American Institute for Conservation.
In her younger years she was an avid tennis player, and enjoyed playing duplicate Bridge. She was especially fond of early American furniture and folk art, and Canton china. She lived for many years in the Orchards, and was a parishioner at The Church of the Redeemer; she retired to Broadmead in 2007. Her marriages to the late Ernst Gunter Klesper and to Guy T. Hollyday ended in divorce.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jennie Hollyday Iglehart of Roland Park and Lissie Hollyday Flanagan of Bronxville, NY, as well as her five grandchildren: Peale and Idy Iglehart, Jack, Larkin and Will Flanagan, and her great grandson James John "JJ" Carr. Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2019