Elizabeth Hoover Littleton of Glen Arm, MD, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2018. She was 97 years young. She was the daughter of Troy Jay and Grace Morgan Hoover. Grace Elizabeth Hoover was born on August 19, 1921 and raised on Hoover's Evergreen Farm at Riverbank in Loch Raven. She graduated in 1937 from Towson High School and then from the Bard Avon School. In 1939, she married William Sudler Smith. They had two children, Elizabeth Schaaf and William Louis Smith. They were married until his death in 1969. In 1972 she was remarried to Harry Raymond Littleton, who predeceased her by 6 months. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth M. (Larry) Schaaf of Baltimore, Maryland, son William L. Smith of Belair, Maryland, granddaughter's Jennifer Elizabeth Morgan of Baltimore, Maryland and Sallyellen (Hugh) Morgan Hurst of Glen Arm, son Raymond Rex (Brenda) Littleton II of Parkville, Maryland, sister-in-law Ann Christenson of Parkville, Maryland, 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends and family are gathering to celebrate her life on Saturday at Saint Alban's Anglican Church in Joppa, MD at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rector's Discretionary Fund at St Alban's, 1011 Old Joppa Rd, Joppa, Maryland 21085. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2019