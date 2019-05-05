On May 2, 2019, Elizabeth Jean Feidler "Meme" (nee Rukavena) of Woodstock passed away peacefully at the Howard County General Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Frank Rukavena, Sr. and Mary Hendricks Rukavena. She was the wife of the late Dale F. Feidler "Gramps" who died August 22, 2011. She is survived by son Kenneth M. Feidler, Sr. and his wife Lisa (Koslosky), daughter Pamela K. (Feidler) Crabill and her husband Jeffrey, son Brian J. Feidler and his wife Keri (Koslosky), brother Frank Rukavena, Jr, sisters Alyce Boardman and her husband Ian and Barbara Jackson. She is also survived by grandchildren Kenneth Feidler, Jr. and his wife Blayne (Kennedy), Ethan Feidler, Megan and Nick Crabill, great grandson Townes Feidler and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in August with due notice of date and time at the family home, 2507 Offutt Road, Woodstock, MD 21163. Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Feidler Memorial Fund, c/o PNC Bank, 3567 Countryside Drive, Glenwood, MD 21738. Online condolences may be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary