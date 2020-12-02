1/
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Frust
On November 29, 2020, Elizabeth J. "Betty" Furst; beloved wife of the late Bernard F. "Bernie" Furst; devoted mother of Michael J. Furst and wife Mary, Christopher W. Furst and wife Ann, and Gregory F. Furst and wife Mary Beth; dear sister of LTC Robert G. Burns (RET), and the late Ruth Berigtold; loving grandmother of Brittany Morgan, Kevin, Christopher, Jr., Steven and Mitchell Furst. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, Dec., 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton), and the family will receive friends from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church (Fullerton)
DEC
3
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church (Fullerton)
