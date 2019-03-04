|
On March 1, 2019 Elizabeth J. Iwancio (Kohler) passed away. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Iwancio; devoted mother of Todd LaPierre, (Kay), Theodore LaPierre, (Bonnie), Caroline LaPierre Rinehart; dear sister of Susan Kohler Feihe (Charles), and the late John I. Kohler, II; aunt of Chas and Tim Feihe and Jeff Kohler; loving grandmother of Macey Rinehart, Victoria LaPierre, Luke Rinehart, Mason LaPierre, Cole LaPierre, Keith LaPierre, and Lillian LaPierre. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church 141 N. Hickory Ave. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Medical Center 345 St. Paul Pl, Baltimore, MD 21202, or Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online tributes may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2019