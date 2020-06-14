On June 9, 2020, Elizabeth J. Patrylak, wife of the late James D. Patrylak; daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Turay; mother of Darryl J. and Lyle R.; NaNa of Michelle, Robert, Christi and Daniel Patrylak; great NaNa of Hunter; sister of the late Louise Wasick (CA), the late Anna Soppecki (PA), the late Frances Sabol (OH), Victoria Rossi and Anna Oko (CN).
Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens after a private graveside service.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.