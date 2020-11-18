1/
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Wissmann
Elizabeth "Betty" Wissmann passed away on 11/15/2020 at the age of 94. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband Robert (Bob) and is survived by her seven children Robert (Barbara), John (Jeanette), James (Paula), Patricia (Edward) Kihn, Joseph (Grace), Kathleen (Edward) Forrest, and David (Shayne) as well as 13 grandchildren and 10 (soon to be 11) great grandchildren. Due to health concerns, a family only viewing and service are planned on November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with a memorial service to be held at a later date. The service will be available via streaming at https://youtu.be/JoCcfW0UyrA Additional details can be found at www.AmbroseFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
