Aug 16, 1946 - Oct 20 , 2020



Elizabeth lived most of her life in Baltimore County. She was a long time resident of Pikeswood Apts in Randallstown. Elizabeth retired from SSA in 1994. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 40 years, James Benton; her parents Harold and Elizabeth Meeks and her sisters Carole Doerfler, Lois Meeks, Patricia Meeks and Annette Wright. Elizabeth is survived by her brother Kenneth Meeks, her aunt Grace Harris and many cousins, step children Carole Elfstrum, Donna LeBlanc, Joanne Reimer and Jim Benton, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Our Lord has taken Elizabeth home, may she rest in peace



