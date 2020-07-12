On July 9, 2020, Elizabeth Jane Miller (nee Mesmeringer), beloved wife of the late Cyril Maude Miller; devoted mother of Michael Miller and wife Diane and Peter Miller and wife Sharon; loving grandmother of Michael J. Miller, Matthew D. Miller and wife Catherine and Mark C. Miller and dear great-grandmother of Kristen and Kyle Miller.



She was predeceased by siblings Cristian, Jr. and Margaret.



Funeral services and interment will be private due to the current pandemic restrictions.



Those desiring may make donations in her memory to St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784.



