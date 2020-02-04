Home

Hannah Elizabeth Mercer was born on October 28, 1926, at what is now the Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Bettie was the beloved daughter and only child of Beverly Howard Mercer and Hannah Greenwood (Wheatley) Mercer. She was widowed three times. Her husbands Frank Miller Herring, Jr., Grady Ray Funk, and Joseph G. Johnson predeceased her. She was the cherished mother of David Mercer Funk and his wife Corinne (Maguire) Funk. She was the adored grandmother of Corinne (Funk) Hammons and her husband Lee Hammons; Nicholas Mercer Funk and his wife Kathrin (Odierno) Funk; and Katherine (Funk) Eisenberg and her husband Michael Eisenberg. She was the special great-grandmother of Caroline Clarke Hammons, Grace Mercer Hammons, Brennan Basilio Funk, Albie Maximilian Funk, and Andrew David Eisenberg. She passed away peacefully under the care of the skilled and compassionate team in the Johns Hopkins Bayview MICU. Arrangements entrusted to Ruck Funeral Home Towson. Viewing Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 7-9pm. Graveside service for family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Dulaney Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020
