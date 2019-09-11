|
|
On Saturday, September 7th, 2019; Elizabeth K.
Winship (nee Kohlerman), joined her beloved late
husband Robert Lynn Winship; devoted mother of
Kathryn "Kitzie" Winship and Lauren Winship; loving
sister of the late Charles E. Kohlerman.
A funeral service will be held at 10A.M. on Saturday September 14th, 2019 at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook), Baltimore, MD, 21212. Interment to follow at Green Mount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to Pet Rescue of Maryland, P.O. Box 178,
Monkton, MD 21111.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019