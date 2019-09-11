Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home
6500 York Rd
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Winship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth K. Winship

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth K. Winship Notice
On Saturday, September 7th, 2019; Elizabeth K.

Winship (nee Kohlerman), joined her beloved late

husband Robert Lynn Winship; devoted mother of

Kathryn "Kitzie" Winship and Lauren Winship; loving

sister of the late Charles E. Kohlerman.

A funeral service will be held at 10A.M. on Saturday September 14th, 2019 at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook), Baltimore, MD, 21212. Interment to follow at Green Mount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to Pet Rescue of Maryland, P.O. Box 178,

Monkton, MD 21111.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now