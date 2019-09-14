Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hagerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Louise Hagerty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Louise Hagerty Notice
On September 7, 2019, Elizabeth Louise Hagerty passed away peacefully at the age of 96. She was the devoted wife of the late Harry A. Hagerty; beloved mother of Patricia L. Spooner, JoAnn Humphrey, Barbara Lynn Frazier, Laurel Louise Wild, Mary Beth Gallico, and Amy Meredith Hagerty. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, September 17 from 12 to 1 pm, at which time a funeral service will begin. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Methodist Church Cemetery, 1643 Churchville Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015, immediately following the service.

Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to the ().
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now