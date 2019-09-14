|
|
On September 7, 2019, Elizabeth Louise Hagerty passed away peacefully at the age of 96. She was the devoted wife of the late Harry A. Hagerty; beloved mother of Patricia L. Spooner, JoAnn Humphrey, Barbara Lynn Frazier, Laurel Louise Wild, Mary Beth Gallico, and Amy Meredith Hagerty. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, September 17 from 12 to 1 pm, at which time a funeral service will begin. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Methodist Church Cemetery, 1643 Churchville Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015, immediately following the service.
Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to the ().
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019