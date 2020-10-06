On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Elizabeth Smith-Mackin (nee Canby), loving mother, grandmother, and G.G. passed away at the age of 87.
Elizabeth was born on January 22, 1933 in Baltimore to the late Charles Canby Sr. and Julia Duld Canby.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph H. Mackin; her son John E. Meekins and son-in-law Harrison Hensley; and her siblings Doris Sudbrook and Anna Canby. She is survived by her daughters Dawn Sacks (Paul) and Bernadette Hensley (Harrison); Step-daughter Kimberly Mackin (Sigi); grandchildren Jacquelyn Heie (Brandon), Rosalyn Johnson (Jesse), Andrew Sacks (Sammy Jo), Jennifer Sacks (Evan), and Cate Manzari (Niko); great-grandchildren Tyler, Natalie, Alexandra, and Riley; siblings Bernadette Lewis and Charles Canby Jr. and many other family members and friends.
Family will receive friends Wednesday 10 AM to 12 PM at the family-owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26) Towson, MD 21204. A graveside service will take place immediately following visitation at 12:30 PM at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Ave. Parkville, MD 21234. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Covenant House at www.covenanthouse.org
(212-727-4000) or Juvenile Diabetes www.jdrf.org/
.