1/1
Elizabeth Louise Smith-Mackin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Elizabeth Smith-Mackin (nee Canby), loving mother, grandmother, and G.G. passed away at the age of 87.

Elizabeth was born on January 22, 1933 in Baltimore to the late Charles Canby Sr. and Julia Duld Canby.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph H. Mackin; her son John E. Meekins and son-in-law Harrison Hensley; and her siblings Doris Sudbrook and Anna Canby. She is survived by her daughters Dawn Sacks (Paul) and Bernadette Hensley (Harrison); Step-daughter Kimberly Mackin (Sigi); grandchildren Jacquelyn Heie (Brandon), Rosalyn Johnson (Jesse), Andrew Sacks (Sammy Jo), Jennifer Sacks (Evan), and Cate Manzari (Niko); great-grandchildren Tyler, Natalie, Alexandra, and Riley; siblings Bernadette Lewis and Charles Canby Jr. and many other family members and friends.

Family will receive friends Wednesday 10 AM to 12 PM at the family-owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26) Towson, MD 21204. A graveside service will take place immediately following visitation at 12:30 PM at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Ave. Parkville, MD 21234. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Covenant House at www.covenanthouse.org (212-727-4000) or Juvenile Diabetes www.jdrf.org/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved