Elizabeth Lucille DORSEY

Elizabeth Lucille DORSEY Notice
On May 29, 2019, Elizabeth Lucille Dorsey of Woodbine, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Alonzle Dorsey; devoted mother of Doris Nicolas (Harry), Irene Moore (Carl), Paula Dorsey Gaither, and Beverly Dorsey; dear sister of James, Warren, Lawrence and Phyllis; also survived by 7 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Elroy, and grandson Michael. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Daisy UMC Cemetery, Woodbine.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 4 to June 6, 2019
