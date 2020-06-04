Elizabeth M. Cerino
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 2, 2020, Elizabeth M. Cerino passed away surrounded by the love of her family in York, PA. Born in 1930 to the late Otto & Ethel Jacobs she was a proud lifelong resident of Baltimore City, MD and worked as a bookkeeper for Montgomery Ward for over 30 years. An avid fan of the Hallmark Channel, her kindness, love and thoughtfulness for others will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving children; Terry (Cheryl) Cerino, Dawn (Nathan) Childress, Robin (Bobby) Nauman and Lee (Jennifer) Cerino as well as her dear grandchildren; Terri Lynn, Jeffrey, Lisa, Joshua, Jessica, Dominick, Kelly, Hailee, Brayden. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Gary, Steven, Angel & Grayson and host of friends who adored her.

Services for Elizabeth are being held privately due to social gathering restrictions. The family invites you leave an online condolence at the website below. Interment at Loudon Park Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at www.abcf.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved