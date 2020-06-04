On June 2, 2020, Elizabeth M. Cerino passed away surrounded by the love of her family in York, PA. Born in 1930 to the late Otto & Ethel Jacobs she was a proud lifelong resident of Baltimore City, MD and worked as a bookkeeper for Montgomery Ward for over 30 years. An avid fan of the Hallmark Channel, her kindness, love and thoughtfulness for others will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving children; Terry (Cheryl) Cerino, Dawn (Nathan) Childress, Robin (Bobby) Nauman and Lee (Jennifer) Cerino as well as her dear grandchildren; Terri Lynn, Jeffrey, Lisa, Joshua, Jessica, Dominick, Kelly, Hailee, Brayden. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Gary, Steven, Angel & Grayson and host of friends who adored her.
Services for Elizabeth are being held privately due to social gathering restrictions. The family invites you leave an online condolence at the website below. Interment at Loudon Park Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at www.abcf.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.