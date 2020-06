On Monday, June 22, 2020, Elizabeth M. Groszer, 96, of Elkridge; beloved wife of the late Edward L. Groszer; dear and devoted friend of the late Joseph Gault; loving aunt of Shirley Smith, Elaine Hartman, Kathy Rankin and James Campion. She is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Elizabeth was employed by Tuerkes, Inc. for 35 years. She was a beloved aunt and friend to many and loved spending time visiting with friends and family.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25th, 11:30 AM, at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, MD 21075. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com