Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Church of the Holy Comforter
130 W. Seminary Avenue
Lutherville, MD
Elizabeth M. Seifert Notice
Peacefully and surrounded by family on November 20, 2019 Elizabeth "Libby" Munro Seifert; beloved wife of 64 years to the late Thomas B. Seifert; loving mother of Lee Seifert (Deena), Christopher Seifert (Lucy) and the late Peter W. Seifert (survived by Pam); cherished "Gran" of John, Ashley, Beth and J.P., also lovingly survived by 5 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, 2-4 & 6-8pm. Interment Private. A Memorial Service will be celebrated in Chapel of the Church of the Holy Comforter, 130 W. Seminary Avenue, Lutherville, MD 21093 on Monday, November 25 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Libby's memory to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, please visit www.toysfortots.org. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
