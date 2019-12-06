Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
On December 5, 2019, Elizabeth Marie Bena (nee Golden) beloved wife of the late Eugene August Bena; dear Mother of Eugene Bena (Nancy), James Bena, Ronald Bena (Deborah), Kenneth Bena, Stephen Maze (Sherrie) and Kimberly Sullivan (Daniel) and the late Patricia Bena; devoted sister of Anne Batchelder and the late Mary Margaret Franklin. Also survived by seven loving grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Monday, December 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, December 10th at 10:00 AM at St. Ursula's Church (Putty Hill and Harford Rds.) Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
