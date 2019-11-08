Home

Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newman Funeral Homes, P.A.
1100 Memorial Dr.
Oakland, MD
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newman Funeral Homes, P.A.
1100 Memorial Dr.
Oakland, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Oakland, MD
Elizabeth Miller Notice
Elizabeth Ann Miller, 87, of Oakland, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Oakland. Friends will be received at Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 Memorial Dr., Oakland, MD, 21550, on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Oakland, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Tom Gills officiating.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
