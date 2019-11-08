|
Elizabeth Ann Miller, 87, of Oakland, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Oakland. Friends will be received at Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 Memorial Dr., Oakland, MD, 21550, on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Oakland, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Tom Gills officiating.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019