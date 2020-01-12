|
|
Elizabeth K. Myers (Betty) of Ocean View, DE has completed her journey to be with her beloved husband Willie and daughter Wendy on Friday, January 3, 2020. Betty was 89 and passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by the family she so adored, her grandson Josh, granddaughter Jennifer, her son John and his companion Connie, and most importantly her constant companion Rommer. Betty was born in Baltimore in 1931 and lived a simple rural life visiting the beach often. Betty moved to Bethany fulltime some 20 years ago where she lived out her final years. Betty was a very special person and a wonderful mother; she will be truly missed. Services and burial will be private. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020