Elizabeth Nixon
1958 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Nixon, age 62 years of Delta, PA died at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was the wife of John F. Nixon. They observed their 34th. wedding anniversary on June 28, 2020.

Libby was born in Ambridge, PA on January 17, 1958 a daughter of the late John and Mary (Fitzgerald) Tucker. She graduated from Ambridge High School in 1976 and earned her Bachelor of Social Science degree from Slippery Rock University in 1979. Libby worked as a social worker at The Maryland School for the Blind for over 30 years until her retirement in 2016. She also volunteered assisting people with special needs and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing card games, arts and crafts and caring for and loving animals including two cats and a turtle.

A Roman Catholic, she had attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish in Pylesville, MD.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by; Three children: Kara Elizabeth Nixon of York, PA, Amanda Jean Nixon of Aberdeen, MD, and Owen Patrick Nixon of Delta, PA. Seven grandchildren: MacKenzie Nixon, Avery Nixon, Malaki Nixon, Nevaeh Nixon, Alayjah Joyner, Arianna Martin and Amari Brown. Three sisters, Mary Elaine Quail of Cape Coral, FL, Susan Smedley of Shelby Township, MI, Diane Emerick of Lionsville, PA. Two brothers: John Tucker and Richard Tucker of Economy Borough, PA. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Tucker.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20 from 6 to 8 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.

Funeral services will begin on Friday, August 21 at 11 am, also at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum of Harford Memorial Gardens, Havre de Grace, MD. Contributions in Libby's memory to The Maryland School for the Blind, 3501 Taylor Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21236 would be appreciated.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
August 19, 2020
Libby was a wonderful friend since grade school. She was an amazingly kind , considerate and loving friend. I hold so many memories of our younger years together. I’m holding her family in my heart as they walk this journey. Prayers for all not just today or this week but always for grief is not a short lived experience but a lifetime of honoring those gone before us!
Maureen Tedesco
Friend
