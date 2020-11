On November 15,2020, Elizabeth "Diane" Novak, devoted wife to Charles Smith, beloved daughter to the late Robert and Norma (nee Rouse) Day, sister to Randy Day and the late Tommy Day, also survived by loving relatives and friends. Family and friends may gather at LILLY & ZEILER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 700 S. Conkling St./21224 on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Further services and interment will be private.



