Elizabeth Nowlin "Betsy" HEDEMAN
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 15, 2020 Elizabeth "Betsy" Nowlin Hedeman beloved wife for 57 years of the late William Heller Hedeman. The couple lived in Relay MD before moving to Mercy Ridge Retirement Community in Timonium MD. Survived by two daughters. She was 96 years old. She was born in Lynchburg, VA, considered herself a "True Southerner", however, spent most of her life in Baltimore. Graduated from Stuart Hall in Staunton, VA and then Strayer Business College. Most of her career was spent as a secretary, first for Bendix Radio before WWII , where her boss became her husband. Once her children started school she worked at The Boys' Latin School and then for Baltimore County Public Schools. She was the Past President of Virginia Women of Maryland.

Service and interment were private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
