On Sunday April 26, 2020 Elizabeth Murray Pfeifer (nee Stricker) passed away at age 89. Known throughout her life as Betty she was born in Baltimore in 1930. In 1950 she married Raymond Pfeifer and together they raised three sons in the Yale Heights neighborhood. Later she moved to Caton Manor and then Ellicott City and was lastly a resident at Charlestown Retirement Community. In her youth she enjoyed dancing and Big Band music. Betty was fond of organization and had dedicated days for each task she performed (and on ironing day - EVERYTHING got ironed). While a meticulous homemaker, she did not care for cooking though her unique take on buttercream icing remains a family favorite. She loved celebrating holidays with her family and visiting Disney World. She was predeceased by her parents William and Helen Stricker, by her siblings Edwin Sticker, Gilbert Sticker, Mary Ellen Nolan, and William Stricker, and by her husband Raymond. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Ray and Margo of Clarksville MD, William and Linda of Catonsville MD, and Allan and Kelly of Elkridge MD and by her grandchildren Erin Pfeifer of Catonsville MD, John Pfeifer of Lewisburg PA, Rachel Mills of Catonsville MD, Katie Pfeifer of Nyack NY, Adam Pfeifer of Baltimore MD, Hannah Pfeifer of Baltimore MD, Zachary Pfeifer of Elkridge MD, and Gwen Smith of Sykesville MD as well as six great-grandsons – Timothy, Jack, Beau, Austin, Jacob, and Chace. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



