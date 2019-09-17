|
On September 15, 2019, Elizabeth L. Pietruszewski (nee Hughes), Beloved wife of the late Edward Pietruszewski Sr.; Devoted mother of Helen A. Pietruszewski, Edward G. Pietruszewski, JoAnn Hinz, Betty Ann Mazzone and husband Roland, and the late Bruce G. Pietruszewski; Cherished grandmother of Joe and his wife Ashley, Nicole (Jason), Bruce, and Lauren and 5 great-grandchildren, Gianna, Avery, and Shyreem. Elizabeth is also the loving sister of Shirley Smith and her husband the late Ken Smith and Mary Jane Kecken and her husband Al.
Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road, on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A funeral service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held on Thursday morning at 10 AM at St. Casimir Church, 2800 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 17, 2019