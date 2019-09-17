Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
2800 O'Donnell St
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Pietruszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (nee Hughes) Pietruszewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth (nee Hughes) Pietruszewski Notice
On September 15, 2019, Elizabeth L. Pietruszewski (nee Hughes), Beloved wife of the late Edward Pietruszewski Sr.; Devoted mother of Helen A. Pietruszewski, Edward G. Pietruszewski, JoAnn Hinz, Betty Ann Mazzone and husband Roland, and the late Bruce G. Pietruszewski; Cherished grandmother of Joe and his wife Ashley, Nicole (Jason), Bruce, and Lauren and 5 great-grandchildren, Gianna, Avery, and Shyreem. Elizabeth is also the loving sister of Shirley Smith and her husband the late Ken Smith and Mary Jane Kecken and her husband Al.

Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road, on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A funeral service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held on Thursday morning at 10 AM at St. Casimir Church, 2800 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now