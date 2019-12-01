Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd
Timonium, MD
On November 12, 2019, Elizabeth R. Schreiber, beloved daughter of the late John A. and Mary J. Schreiber (nee Moeller); dear sister of Catherine M. Ader (Richard), and the late Joseph A. Schreiber(Dorothy), Mary S. Riesner (Norbert), John J. Schreiber (Ann), Teresa J. Satterfield (A. Paul), Rev. Gerard H. Schreiber, CSsR, Frances M. Stause (Richard) and Jeannette M. Lindner (F. Ernest), and brother-in-law Anthony Maranto. Also survived by brother-in-law, Richard H. Stause, and numerous nieces and nephews and families.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd, Timonium, MD, 21093, on Friday, December 6, at 11 AM.

Donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Hall Memorial Fund, or the St. John Neumann Residence, both at Stella Maris, address above.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
